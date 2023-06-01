Fatal House Fire Claims Life of Man in Camden County

Man Killed in Camden County House Fire

A man has died in a house fire in Camden County, New Jersey. Officials say the fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home on the 200 block of Vassar Avenue in Stratford.

The Fire

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials say the blaze started on the first floor of the home and quickly spread to the second floor. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the windows of the home.

Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds before seeing the flames. One neighbor tried to enter the home to rescue the man but was forced back by the intense heat and smoke.

The Victim

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old John Smith. He was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire. Officials say Smith was found on the second floor of the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith’s family says he was a kind and loving person who will be deeply missed. “We are heartbroken over the loss of John,” said Smith’s sister. “He was a wonderful brother, uncle, and friend. We will always love and miss him.”

The Investigation

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say it does not appear to be suspicious, but they are still working to determine the exact cause.

Firefighters say the home did not have working smoke detectors, which could have alerted Smith to the fire and given him a chance to escape. Officials are reminding residents to make sure their smoke detectors are working and to have a fire escape plan in place.

The Aftermath

The fire has left the home completely destroyed. The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing and other needs.

The community is coming together to support the family during this difficult time. A vigil will be held on Wednesday evening at the Stratford Fire Department to honor Smith’s life and offer support to his loved ones.

Conclusion

This tragic incident is a reminder of the importance of having working smoke detectors and a fire escape plan in place. Our thoughts are with John Smith’s family and friends during this difficult time.

