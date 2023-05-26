“Fatal Investigation Delaware State Police” today : Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Incident in Middletown, Victim Identified

Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Incident in Middletown, Victim Identified in Update today 2023.

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on May 24, 2023, in Middletown, Delaware. The victim has been identified as Jacob Langshaw, 24, of Middletown. The police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them, and victims and witnesses of crimes can seek support and resources from the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

