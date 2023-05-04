fatal JMU student car crash : No updates on fatal JMU student car crash three months later

Investigation Continues into Fatal Car Crash that Killed Three JMU Students

The investigation into the car crash that killed three James Madison University (JMU) students and injured two others continues, according to a phone call with the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The car crash occurred on February 2, 2022, and the victims were all pledges of the fraternity Pi Beta Chi (PBX).

The victims were identified as John “Luke” Fergusson, Joshua Mardis, and Nicholas Troutman. The three were driving along West Virginia Route 259 when their vehicle struck a tree after having been at Paradise City Club prior to the crash.

The investigation has been ongoing since the incident occurred, and the sheriff’s office has not indicated when the investigation will come to a close. The Breeze has tried to contact the sheriff’s office several times since February for updates on the investigation.

The loss of these young lives has left the JMU community devastated. Fergusson was a senior majoring in biology and was passionate about the environment and sustainability. Mardis was a junior majoring in nursing and was known for his kind and compassionate nature. Troutman was a sophomore majoring in accounting and was remembered for his infectious smile and sense of humor.

The PBX fraternity has also been deeply affected by the tragedy. The fraternity’s executive board issued a statement expressing their condolences to the families and friends of the victims and offering their support to the JMU community. The statement also emphasized the importance of safety and responsibility, urging members to make responsible decisions and take care of each other.

The JMU community has come together to mourn the loss of these three students and to support each other during this difficult time. A memorial service was held on campus to honor the victims, and a scholarship fund has been established in their memory.

The investigation into the car crash may provide some answers for the families and friends of the victims, but it will not bring them back. The JMU community will continue to remember Fergusson, Mardis, and Troutman and to support each other in the wake of this tragedy.

