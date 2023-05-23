“fatal landscaping incident” today : Investigation underway by Chesterfield police after fatal landscaping incident

“fatal landscaping incident” today : Investigation underway by Chesterfield police after fatal landscaping incident

Posted on May 23, 2023

Investigation underway by Chesterfield police after deadly landscaping accident today 2023.
Police in Chesterfield are investigating the death of a woman who was killed while using a chainsaw while doing yard work on Friday. The incident is being treated as an accident and investigations are ongoing.

News Source : WMUR – Manchester

  1. Chesterfield police investigation
  2. Fatal landscaping incident
  3. Police investigation landscaping death
  4. Chesterfield police landscaping tragedy
  5. Landscaping incident investigation Chesterfield
Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply