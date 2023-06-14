Fatal Motorcycle-Car Crash Claims Life of 58-Year-Old Hutchinson Resident, Ryan Simpson

Ryan Simpson Dies in Tragic Motorcycle-Car Collision

On Monday afternoon, Ryan Simpson, a 58-year-old resident of Hutchinson, lost his life in a fatal accident involving his motorcycle and a car.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and 5th Avenue, where the car driver failed to yield the right-of-way to Simpson, causing the collision.

Despite the prompt arrival of emergency responders, Simpson was pronounced dead on the scene due to severe injuries sustained in the crash.

The police department is currently investigating the cause of the accident and has not released any further details at this time.

Simpson’s family and friends are mourning his loss and remembering him as a kind and loving person who will be deeply missed.

