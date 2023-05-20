Fatal Pedestrian Collision Delaware: Delaware State Police Probe Fatal Pedestrian Collision

A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Bethany, Delaware on May 19, 2023. An 89-year-old pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a Hyundai Tucson driven by an 82-year-old woman struck her while making a left turn into a parking space. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital and later died. The parking lot was closed for four hours while the scene was investigated. The Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Read Full story : Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian – Delaware State Police /

News Source : Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

1. Delaware State Police

2. Fatal Collision

3. Investigating Pedestrian Accidents

4. Road Safety

5. Pedestrian Safety Awareness