Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Fitchburg. A 76-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Corolla while walking in a crosswalk. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car remained on the scene after the crash and was not injured.

