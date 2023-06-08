Fatal Racing Car Accident Claims Lives of Dylan Chretien and Nick Centofanti in Bridgton, ME: Obituary







Dylan Chretien Obituary

Dylan Chretien and Nick Centofanti Die in Racing Car Accident

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dylan Chretien and Nick Centofanti in a tragic racing car accident. The incident occurred in Bridgton, ME on [insert date].

Dylan Chretien was a beloved member of the racing community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was known for his passion for the sport and his talent behind the wheel. Dylan was [insert age] years old at the time of his passing.

Nick Centofanti was also an accomplished racer with a bright future ahead of him. He will be remembered for his infectious personality and his unwavering dedication to the sport. Nick was [insert age] years old at the time of his passing.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of Dylan Chretien and Nick Centofanti during this difficult time.





