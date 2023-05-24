“Fatal road accident in Dewas” today : Four killed and two severely injured in Dewas as dumper collides with loading auto.

Four killed and two critically injured in Dewas as dumper collides with loading vehicle today 2023.

Four people were killed and two injured after a dumper truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, India. The accident occurred at 4 a.m. on the Indore-Bhopal bypass. The driver of the auto-rickshaw said he was travelling from Bhopal to Indore with Suraj and his family when the dumper truck hit them.

News Source : ANI

