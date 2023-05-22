fatal rollover victim today : Victim of fatal rollover in Sisseton identified as a man, according to The Mighty 790 KFGO.

Victim of fatal rollover in Sisseton identified as a man by The Mighty 790 KFGO today 2023.

Antwan Other Medicine, a 25-year-old man from Sisseton, South Dakota, has been identified as the victim of a fatal one-vehicle crash. Other Medicine was driving an SUV south on S.D. Highway 127 when he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to pass another car. He was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol use is being investigated.

News Source : Paul Jurgens

News Source : Paul Jurgens

