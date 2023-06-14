Fatal San Leandro Shooting Leaves 16-Year-Old Dead and Another Teen Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A double shooting at a San Leandro apartment complex has caused a significant police response and investigation. According to Asst. Police Chief Louis Torres, two teenagers were shot on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. at the St. Moritz Garden Apartments on Washington Avenue. Sadly, a 16-year-old boy died from his injuries, and a 17-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital. The police are searching for at least one shooter, but they currently have no motive for the crime. Officers were seen combing the neighborhood for evidence, and any witnesses are urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740 (option 8). The incident occurred on June 13, 2023.

News Source : Bailey O’Carroll

Source Link :16-year-old killed, 2nd teen injured in San Leandro shooting/