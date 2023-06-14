Fatal Shooting and Car Accident Result in Man’s Death today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to witnesses, a person wearing a black hoodie and face covering walked to the victim’s car on Barclay Ave., removed items from the vehicle, and headed northbound before a gunshot was heard, resulting in a fatal shooting and car accident. The Memphis Police Department responded to the scene and found the victim unresponsive in the Ford sedan, and broken glass near the accident site. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

News Source : Rya Wooten

Source Link :Man killed in shooting and car accident/