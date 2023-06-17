Fatal Shooting and Stabbing Occur Early Saturday, Resulting in Two Deaths today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two men lost their lives within 15 minutes of each other early Saturday in different areas of Oakland, according to authorities. The identity of the victims has not yet been released. The shooting incident occurred at around 3:04 a.m. in East Oakland, claiming the life of a 21-year-old man. Police are yet to determine the motive behind the shooting and whether the victim was approached on the street or fired upon from a vehicle. The stabbing took place at 2:53 a.m. in the downtown area, where a 27-year-old man was found stabbed on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. No arrests have been made in either case. These incidents were part of a violent Friday night and Saturday morning in Oakland.

News Source : Harry Harris

Source Link :Two killed in shooting, stabbing early Saturday/