Fatal Shooting at Alabama Birthday Party Following Argument – WFTV today.

A man has died following a shooting that occurred at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama early Sunday morning. Police received multiple reports of shots fired and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound upon arrival at the scene. The incident is believed to have stemmed from an argument that occurred at the party, which was attended by individuals aged between 18-20 and held at an Airbnb property. No arrests have been made and no information has been released about the nature of the argument or possible suspects.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :1 killed after argument leads to shooting during birthday party in Alabama – WFTV/