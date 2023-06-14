Fatal Shooting at Firing Range Claims Lives of Two Japanese Soldiers today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Gifu prefecture, central Japan, an 18-year-old was apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder, according to authorities. During a shooting exercise at the Hino Kihon firing range, the suspect used a rifle to fire at other soldiers, causing injuries including a 25-year-old soldier who was hit. The Ground Self Defence Force, Japan’s army, confirmed that two of those shot were declared dead at a nearby hospital. The incident occurred during a training session with various participants.

Japan is renowned for its strict gun control laws, but there has been a rise in high-profile violence in recent years. This includes shootings, random knifings on subways, arson attacks, and growing concerns regarding homemade guns and explosives. In April, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida narrowly avoided being hit by a pipe bomb thrown by a suspect at an election campaign venue. In July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by an attacker using a handmade gun. In Nagano, a man was arrested last month after allegedly killing two police officers with a knife and two women with a gun.

Japanese soldiers training accidents Firing range safety protocols Military training fatalities Japanese military training fatalities Accidents at military firing ranges

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :Two Japanese soldiers killed in firing range shooting/