Fatal shooting at Japan army training range claims two lives today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An 18-year-old military recruit opened fire during a training exercise in central Japan, killing two soldiers and injuring another. The suspect, who joined the military in April, was detained by other soldiers at the scene. The victims were tasked with training new recruits, including the attacker. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder. Gun possession is tightly controlled in Japan, where violent crime is rare. However, several high-profile incidents have occurred in the country over the last year, including the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a knife and shooting rampage in the Nagano region.

1) Japan army training range shooting

2) Fatal shooting at Japan army training range

3) Gunman kills two at Japan army training range

4) Japan military shooting incident

5) Security measures at Japan army training ranges

News Source : Insider Paper

Source Link :Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range/