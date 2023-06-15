Fatal Shooting at Japanese Army Training Ground Leaves Two Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An 18-year-old Self-Defense Force candidate opened fire during a live-fire exercise, killing two fellow soldiers and injuring another at a training ground in central Japan. The shooter was immediately detained by other soldiers and charged with attempted murder. The victims were assigned to train recruits, including the attacker, but their relationship was not disclosed. The incident is the first firearm-related injuries or deaths caused by GSDF personnel since 1984. Gun ownership is strictly controlled in Japan, where violent crime is rare, but the country has had several high-profile incidents in recent years, including the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the stabbing and shooting spree in Nagano region.

Japanese army training ground shooting Fatal shooting at Japanese army training ground Gun violence in Japan Military shooting incidents in Japan Investigation into Japanese army training ground shooting

News Source : JanPost – the best news site

Source Link :Two killed in shooting at Japanese army training ground/