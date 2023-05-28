fatal shooting at Navy Yard Metro station today : Investigation underway into deadly shooting at Navy Yard Metro station by authorities

Posted on May 28, 2023

An adult male was shot and killed on a Green Line train at Navy Yard Station on Sunday morning. The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident and searching for a suspect described as a thin-built black male in his mid-20s wearing all black with curly hair and a silver or gray gun. Trains are bypassing Navy Yard, causing delays on the green line.

News Source : FOX 5 DC

