fatal shooting at Navy Yard Metro station today : Investigation underway into deadly shooting at Navy Yard Metro station by authorities

Navy Yard Metro Station Shooting Under Investigation by Police with Fatal Consequences today 2023.

An adult male was shot and killed on a Green Line train at Navy Yard Station on Sunday morning. The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident and searching for a suspect described as a thin-built black male in his mid-20s wearing all black with curly hair and a silver or gray gun. Trains are bypassing Navy Yard, causing delays on the green line.

Read Full story : Police investigating fatal shooting at Navy Yard Metro station /

News Source : FOX 5 DC

Fatal shooting investigation Navy Yard Metro shooting Police investigation Metro station shooting Homicide investigation Navy Yard Metro Metro station shooting updates