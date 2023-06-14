Fatal shooting at Whitehall Township park claims woman’s life on Tuesday today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Tuesday evening, a shooting occurred at West Catasauqua Park in Whitehall Township, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman from Allentown and at least one other person being injured. The woman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where she was pronounced dead around 7:25 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday. The Whitehall Township Police confirmed the incident on Twitter and stated that they were investigating the situation along with the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Allentown Police. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public yet to allow for her family to grieve privately. There is currently no additional information available, and updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : Christopher Dornblaser

Source Link :Woman killed in shooting at park in Whitehall Township Tuesday/