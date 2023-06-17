Fatal Shooting at Wine Shop in Manesar, Gurugram, India Reported by News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police in Gurugram’s Manesar have reported that one person has died and another has been injured after two individuals opened fire at a wine shop. The incident occurred at 8:30 pm on Friday and was captured on CCTV. Two men dressed in white clothes fired more than 15 rounds at the public and customers before fleeing on a bike. The deceased has not yet been identified and the reason behind the shooting remains unknown. Police are investigating the incident to identify the shooters.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :India News | Gurugram: 1 Dead in Shooting at Manesar Wine Shop/