Fatal Shooting by Officer Occurs in the Vicinity of Genoa | Latest Update today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A “critical incident” caused Highway 35 to be blocked for over six hours on Friday evening, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s statement. Later that evening, an officer-involved shooting occurred near Genoa, resulting in the death of the driver who had dragged a Vernon County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, which began with a welfare check near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road. During the traffic stop, the subject drove away at high speed with a deputy hanging onto the side of the vehicle. The deputy discharged their firearm, killing the subject on the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured, and body cameras were worn and active during the incident. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, and the investigation closed Highway 35 for over six hours. The incident report will go to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete. The names of the deputy and driver were not immediately released.

Officer-involved shooting Fatal shooting Police shooting Police brutality Civil rights violations

News Source : WXOW

Source Link :Person killed in officer involved shooting near Genoa | News/