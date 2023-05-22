“Fatal shooting by US Border Patrol agents” today : US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation for Fatally Shooting Tribal Member, FBI and Tribal Police Involved

US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation by FBI and Tribal Police for Fatal Shooting of Tribe Member today 2023.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. The victim was identified as Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Mattia had called Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property. Meneger’s Dam is only a few miles from the U.S-Mexico border.

Read Full story : FBI, tribe’s police investigating fatal shooting of tribal member by US Border Patrol agents /

News Source : https://www.azfamily.com

FBI investigation Tribal member shooting Border Patrol agents Police investigation Fatal shooting