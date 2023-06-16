Fatal Shooting Claims Life of Man and Dog: NPD Report today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a Newnan man and his dog were fatally shot. The incident occurred on Thompson Street near Salbide Avenue, and police were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A deceased male, identified as Willie Charles Hunter, 60, of Newnan, was also found with a gunshot wound inside the home, along with a dead dog. The suspect was apprehended nearby, and the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered. The suspect’s name has not been released, but they are expected to face charges of murder, aggravated assault, and animal cruelty. Further updates on the story will be provided as they become available.

Gun violence Police brutality Mental health Law enforcement accountability Racial injustice

News Source : Times-Herald.com

Source Link :NPD: Man, dog killed in fatal shooting | News/