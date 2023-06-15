Fatal Shooting Claims Life of Man in Orange Mound today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday, a shooting in Orange Mound resulted in the death of a man. At approximately 1 p.m., Memphis Police received a report of a man-down situation on Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn. There are currently no details regarding the suspect. We are actively seeking more information and encourage readers to sign up for our newsletter. To report any errors in spelling or grammar, please include the headline. All rights reserved © 2023 WMC.

News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com

Source Link :Man killed during shooting in Orange Mound/