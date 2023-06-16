Fatal shooting claims life of man in Southwest Baltimore today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a man was fatally shot in the head on Thursday night in Southwest Baltimore. Officers were alerted to the incident by a ShotSpotter alert and a 45-year-old man who reported being shot at by two unknown individuals. While searching the area, police found an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives or utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line to remain anonymous. The CBS Baltimore Staff provides news coverage on CBSBaltimore.com. A free account or login can provide access to additional features.

News Source : CBS Baltimore Staff

Source Link :Man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting/