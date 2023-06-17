Fatal shooting claims life of woman in Lakewood today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot in Lakewood on Friday evening. Law enforcement officials responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area just before 6 p.m. and found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest in a backyard on Ridgewood Avenue. She was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses reported that the victim was arguing with residents at a home prior to the shooting. Police confiscated two handguns from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

News Source : Jordan Unger

Source Link :Woman killed in Lakewood shooting/