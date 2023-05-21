Fatal shooting Federal Way. today : Two Killed and One Injured in Shooting Outside Bar in Federal Way

Two killed and one injured in shooting outside a bar in Federal Way today 2023.

Two women were killed and a man injured in a shooting outside a bar in Federal Way, Washington. The victims were shot in the parking lot as they left the Stars Bar & Grill, following a dispute inside. The suspect has not been located and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : KING 5 Staff

