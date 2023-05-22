“Fatal Shooting Highway 80” today : Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting Near Highway 80; Derrick Shields Remembered in Obituary

Suspect Apprehended in Fatal Shooting Near Highway 80, Derrick Shields Remembered in Obituary today 2023.
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Vallejo, California, in March. Police found Derrick Shields dead from a gunshot wound near Highway 80 on 16 March. Kenneth Ramsey was identified as the main suspect and arrested by US marshals in May.
Read Full story :Derrick Shields Obituary, Fatal Shooting Near Highway 80 Leaves 1 Dead; Suspect Nabbed/
News Source : LEX14
- Derrick Shields shooting
- Fatal shooting near Highway 80
- Suspect arrested in Derrick Shields death
- Highway 80 shooting in Derrick Shields obituary
- Derrick Shields homicide investigation