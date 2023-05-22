“Fatal Shooting Highway 80” today : Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting Near Highway 80; Derrick Shields Remembered in Obituary

Posted on May 22, 2023

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Vallejo, California, in March. Police found Derrick Shields dead from a gunshot wound near Highway 80 on 16 March. Kenneth Ramsey was identified as the main suspect and arrested by US marshals in May.

News Source : LEX14

