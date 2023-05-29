“Fatal shooting in Fayetteville” today : Woman in Fayetteville fatally shot in her apartment

Apartment shooting claims life of Fayetteville woman today 2023.

Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina are investigating the death of a 27-year-old ex-military woman at the Westlake at Morganton Apartments. Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting on Sunday and found the woman lying outside one of the units. The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation, and police have asked for anyone with relevant information to come forward.

News Source : WRAL.com

