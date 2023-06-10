Fatal shooting in Johnstown, PA: Caleb Beppler identified as victim

Caleb Beppler – focus keyword: “fatal shooting of Caleb Beppler” : Victim of Johnstown shooting identified as Caleb Beppler, suspect still at large

The victim of a deadly shooting in Cambria City on Saturday has been identified as Caleb Beppler, a 21-year-old resident of Johnstown, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. An autopsy confirmed that Beppler died from a gunshot wound and Lees has ruled his death as a homicide. The shooting occurred on the 300 block of Second Avenue, where Beppler was killed and another individual was injured. According to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, the victims were at the Liquid Currency bar before the incident. Neugebauer stated that the victims are related and that there is no danger to the public as the shooting was not a random act. The Johnstown Police Department is leading the investigation and is requesting any information from the public that could lead to the arrest of the suspect. This marks the second shooting incident to occur near the Liquid Currency bar in a year.

News Source : Russ O Reilly, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.

Cambria City shooting Coroner identification Homicide investigation Victim identification Law enforcement investigation