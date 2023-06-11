Fatal Shooting in Kansas City Claims Two Lives today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late Friday night in eastern Kansas City, a shooting involving a police officer resulted in the death of two individuals and injuries to a third. The officer called for backup near a McDonald’s restaurant and upon arrival, five individuals and the officer were found near a white van, with three of the van’s occupants having been shot. Marcell T. Nelson, 42, of Kansas City, and Kristen Fairchild, 42, of Gardner, were the two fatalities, while the third victim sustained minor injuries. Two others were detained, and a handgun was discovered at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Andy Bell stated that authorities are working to determine the series of events leading up to the officer’s call for assistance and whether anyone other than the officer discharged a firearm. The investigation is still in the early stages, and there are limited details available at this time.

