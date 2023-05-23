“Fatal shooting in Kansas City” today : One person killed in Kansas City, Missouri shooting on Tuesday afternoon

1 killed in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Missouri today 2023.

One person has been killed in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the 8200 block of Forest Avenue and later died from their injuries. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline.

News Source : KSHB 41 Kansas City News

