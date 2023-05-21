“fatal shooting in Lower Gwynedd Township” today : Investigation into Fatal Shooting on Rt. 309 in Lower Gwynedd Township by Pennsylvania State Police

Investigation into a deadly shooting on Rt. 309 in Lower Gwynedd Township by Pennsylvania State Police today 2023.
A fatal shooting occurred near Rt. 309 and Cedar Hill Road in Lower Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Police responded to reports of a disabled vehicle at Welsh Road and Bethlehem Pike and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the highway. Parts of Rt. 309 were closed for several hours, but reopened just before 9:30 p.m. Further details on the shooting have not been released.
News Source : 6abc Philadelphia
