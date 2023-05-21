“Fatal shooting in Mansfield” today : One Person in Custody as DA Identifies 23-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Mansfield

Mansfield Shooting: Suspect in Custody after 23-Year-Old Victim Identified as Fatally Shot today 2023.

Samuel P. Waters, a 23-year-old man, was shot and killed in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. One person has been detained in connection with the murder but has not yet been charged. The investigation is ongoing and there is no indication that the public is in danger.

Read Full story : DA identifies 23-year-old shot and killed in Mansfield, one person in custody /

News Source : Natalie Khait

1. Mansfield shooting

2. Homicide investigation

3. Suspect in custody

4. 23-year-old victim

5. Mansfield crime news