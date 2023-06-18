Fatal Shooting in North Hills Claims Man’s Life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
On Saturday, a male individual was fatally shot in the North Hills region of Los Angeles. According to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. near Burnet Avenue and Parthenia Place in the 8600 block. The victim, who was in his forties, was declared dead at the scene. The police were notified by a person who claimed to have heard gunshots and discovered the victim on the street. The suspect, a man in his twenties wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and white shoes, was seen fleeing the scene on foot.
News Source : Contributing Editor
Source Link :Man Killed in North Hills Shooting/