Fatal Shooting in North Hills Claims Man’s Life today.

On Saturday, a male individual was fatally shot in the North Hills region of Los Angeles. According to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. near Burnet Avenue and Parthenia Place in the 8600 block. The victim, who was in his forties, was declared dead at the scene. The police were notified by a person who claimed to have heard gunshots and discovered the victim on the street. The suspect, a man in his twenties wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and white shoes, was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

