Fatal Shooting in Orange County Claims the Life of a Woman today.

A shooting in Orange County resulted in the death of a woman on Tuesday night. The incident occurred on the 900 block of N. Hastings Street, where deputies were called for a crash, which was later determined to be a shooting. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found with gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the hospital. The sheriff’s office has not released any information about a suspect.
News Source : WESH
Source Link :Woman killed in Orange County shooting/