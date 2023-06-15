Fatal Shooting in Rural Aiken County Leaves One Dead and One Detained today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A deadly shooting incident has occurred in a rural area off of Edgefield Highway near Eureka. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency dispatch call reporting a disturbance with shots fired at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies found one individual deceased and have detained one individual as part of their investigation. The incident took place at the 200 block of Old Friar Road, which is home to numerous storage buildings and containers. The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be provided as they become available.

News Source : Mike Lepp,Richard Adams

Source Link :One dead, one detained after fatal shooting in rural Aiken County/