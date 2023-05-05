“Fatal shooting in Serbian town” Today : Serbian Town Witnesses Eight Fatal Shootings the Day After a School Massacre That Claimed Nine Lives

Mass Shooting Leaves Eight Dead and 13 Injured in Serbia

On Thursday, a shooter opened fire in a drive-by attack, killing at least eight people and injuring 13 others near the town of Mladenovac, Serbia, in the second such mass killing in two days. The attacker randomly shot at people before fleeing the scene. Police are currently searching for the 21-year-old suspect. The shooting occurred a day after a 13-year-old boy killed eight fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade.

Shockwaves Through a Balkan Nation Scarred by Wars

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Serbia, a nation scarred by wars but unused to mass murders. Although Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the 1990s conflicts, mass shootings are extremely rare. Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history. The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

Authorities Move to Boost Gun Control

On Thursday, authorities in Serbia moved to boost gun control as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children. The government ordered a two-year moratorium on short-barrel guns, tougher control of people with guns and shooting grounds, and tougher sentences for people who enable minors to get hold of guns. A registered gun owner in Serbia must be over 18, healthy, and have no criminal record. Weapons must be kept locked and separately from ammunition.

Experts Warn of the Danger Posed by the Number of Weapons in a Highly Divided Country

Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s, as well as ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts.

The Shooting Exposes the Level of Violence Present in Society

Dragan Popadic, a psychology professor at Belgrade University, told The Associated Press that the school shooting has exposed the level of violence present in society and caused a deep shock. He stated, “People suddenly have been shaken into reality and an ocean of violence that we live in, how it has grown over time and how much our society has been neglected for decades. It is as if flashlights have been lit over our lives and we can no longer mind our own business.”

Conclusion

The mass shootings in Serbia have left the nation in mourning and sparked a debate about the general state of the country following decades of crises and conflicts. Authorities have moved to boost gun control, but experts warn that the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia poses a danger to society. The shootings have exposed the level of violence present in society and caused a deep shock, with many calling for changes to ensure that such tragedies never happen again.

