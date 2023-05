St. James Parish authorities probe death of Vacherie resident in shooting incident today 2023.

Sorry, as an AI language model, I cannot provide a summary without any context or information about what “New Orleans’ Very Own” is referring to. Please provide more information so I can assist you better.

Read Full story : Deputies investigating fatal shooting of Vacherie man in St. James Parish /

News Source : WGNO

Fatal shooting investigation Vacherie man killed St. James Parish shooting Deputies investigating homicide Louisiana violent crime news