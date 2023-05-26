“Fatal Shooting in St. James Parish” today : St. James Parish authorities probing the death of Vacherie resident in shooting incident

St. James Parish authorities probe death of Vacherie resident in shooting incident today 2023.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times near Perkins Street in Louisiana. Marquese Blain, 25, was taken to hospital after the incident but later died from his injuries. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office or Crimestoppers.

News Source : Raeven Poole

