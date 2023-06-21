Fatal Shooting in Williston Leaves One Dead







One Dead After Shooting in Williston

Authorities have reported that one person has died following a shooting incident in Williston.The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and law enforcement officials were called to the scene shortly afterwards.The victim, whose identity has not been released, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigations into the shooting are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.This incident marks yet another tragic event in the ongoing issue of gun violence in communities across the country.