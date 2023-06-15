Fatal Shooting Incident in Geneva Claims Lives of Woman and Man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday evening, a shooting occurred in Geneva, Illinois, resulting in the deaths of a woman and a man. The incident was reported to the police at approximately 6 p.m. from a residence located at 1050 Pebble Beach Ct., which is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac off Keim Circle. The police discovered one person inside the house and another outside a silver SUV on the street, both with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, and the man passed away hours later. The authorities have not released the identities or ages of the deceased. The police confirmed that the shooting was domestic in nature and that there is no risk to the public. A gun was retrieved from the scene. The police have not confirmed the relationship between the man and the woman. The incident has left the community shaken. Neighbors expressed shock and disbelief upon learning the news. One neighbor received a text informing him that his neighbor had been killed, and he described the incident as surreal. Jermont Terry, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, joined CBS 2 in October 2019 and reported on the incident.

