“fatal shooting investigation Clemson Police” today : Investigation underway by Clemson Police into deadly shooting

Posted on May 22, 2023

Clemson Police are investigating after a 21-year-old male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Old Greenville Highway early Saturday morning. Officials say the victim was not a Clemson student and they are working to learn more details from the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

