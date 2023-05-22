“fatal shooting investigation Clemson Police” today : Investigation underway by Clemson Police into deadly shooting

Investigation into deadly shooting underway by Clemson Police today 2023.

Clemson Police are investigating after a 21-year-old male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Old Greenville Highway early Saturday morning. Officials say the victim was not a Clemson student and they are working to learn more details from the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

News Source : https://www.foxcarolina.com

Clemson Police Fatal shooting Investigating Crime scene Homicide investigation