“Fatal shooting investigation in Columbia” today : Investigation Underway by Columbia Police into Deadly Shooting

1) #ColumbiaPoliceInvestigation

2) #FatalShootingInvestigation

3) #CrimeSceneInvestigation

4) #JusticeForVictim

5) #PoliceInvestigationUpdates

Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Wednesday night near the Colony Apartments on Bailey Street. According to the authorities, the incident occurred just after 11 pm, and they received a Shotspotter alert. Upon their arrival at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to the hospital, but unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead. The police department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and report it to the authorities. They can call 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip to crimesc.com.

This is the latest incident in the recent spate of shootings in the city, which has raised concerns among the residents. The police have been working tirelessly to curb this trend, and they are calling on the public to assist them by reporting any suspicious activity. They have also increased patrols in the areas that have been identified as hotspots for criminal activity. However, the police department is facing a shortage of officers, which is making it difficult for them to effectively address the issue. The community is also being urged to work closely with the police to ensure that the city is safe for everyone.

Read Full story : Columbia police investigating fatal shooting /

News Source : ABC Columbia

1. Columbia police investigation

2. Fatal shooting in Columbia

3. Columbia crime scene

4. Homicide investigation in Columbia

5. Columbia police department investigation