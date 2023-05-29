Fatal shooting investigation of David Quarles in Southeast DC

David Daniel Quarles : Victim identified as David Daniel Quarles in fatal shooting investigation

A fatal shooting in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch. The victim, identified as 26-year-old David Daniel Quarles from Southeast DC, was found with gunshot wounds by officers from the Seventh District who responded to reports of gunshots at around 4:34 p.m. Despite the efforts of DC Fire and EMS, the victim did not survive and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. MPD is appealing to the public for any information on the case and can be contacted at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

News Source : FOX 5 DC

