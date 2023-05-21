“Fatal Shooting Investigation St. Simons Island” today : Investigation underway by Glynn Co. Police after deadly shooting on St. Simons Island

Fatal Shooting on St. Simons Island Under Investigation by Glynn Co. Police today 2023.

Ricky Easterling, 50, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, among other charges, following an early morning shooting that left one woman dead on St. Simons Island. Dawn Newbauer, 52, was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body in a shopping plaza parking lot. Evidence recovered from the scene helped detectives identify and locate Easterling, who was known to the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Glynn Co. Police investigating fatal shooting on St. Simons Island

News Source : https://www.wtoc.com

