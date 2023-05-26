fatal shooting investigation today : Investigation into Fatal Shooting by Clinton Police and TBI Underway

fatal shooting investigation today : Investigation into Fatal Shooting by Clinton Police and TBI Underway

Posted on May 26, 2023

Investigation into Fatal Shooting by Clinton Police and TBI Ongoing today 2023.
Sorry, as an AI language model, I do not have access to current news or weather updates. Please specify a particular source or date for me to provide a summary.

News Source : WATE 6 On Your Side

  1. Clinton Police shooting investigation
  2. TBI probes fatal shooting in Clinton
  3. Police-involved shooting in Clinton
  4. Investigating fatal shooting in Clinton
  5. Clinton shooting under investigation by TBI
Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply