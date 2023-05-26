Investigation into Fatal Shooting by Clinton Police and TBI Ongoing today 2023.
Sorry, as an AI language model, I do not have access to current news or weather updates. Please specify a particular source or date for me to provide a summary.
Read Full story :Clinton Police, TBI investigating fatal shooting/
News Source : WATE 6 On Your Side
- Clinton Police shooting investigation
- TBI probes fatal shooting in Clinton
- Police-involved shooting in Clinton
- Investigating fatal shooting in Clinton
- Clinton shooting under investigation by TBI