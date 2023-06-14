Fatal Shooting Involving Deputy Reported in Midway City – One Person Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement officials dispatched deputies to the 14000 block of Van Buren Street in response to a complaint about an individual who had broken into a residence and caused damage to property.

Deputy involved shooting in Midway City Police shooting in Orange County Fatal encounter with law enforcement Officer involved shooting Investigation into fatal shooting in Midway City

News Source : CBS-Losangeles

Source Link :One person dead after deputy involved shooting in Midway City/