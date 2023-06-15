Fatal Shooting Involving Officer Results in One Death today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by Indiana State Police following the shooting and death of a suspect by an officer in Vigo County. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a potentially suicidal man, and two deputies, one on-duty and one off-duty, responded to the scene. The suspect, identified as James Dockery, was armed and allegedly refused to drop his weapon, instead pointing it at the officers. Deputy Dayton Huebner, who was off-duty, shot Dockery once and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported. Huebner has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, and Sergeant Chris Hawkins, who was present at the time, was wearing a camera.

Police-involved shooting Fatal police shooting Officer-involved shooting incident Deadly police confrontation Police shooting investigation.

News Source : Sascha Nixon

Source Link :One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting/