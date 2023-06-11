Fatal Shooting Involving Police Officer Occurs Near McDonald’s in Kansas City, Missouri, Leaving Two Dead and One Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Friday night, a Kansas City Police officer was involved in a shooting in Missouri, which left two people dead and one injured. The incident occurred when the police called for backup near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, where the officers found five people, including three occupants who had been shot near a white van. Marcell T. Nelson, 42, of Kansas City, and Kristen Fairchild, 42, of Gardner, were killed, while the third victim suffered minor injuries. Two others were detained, and the officer was unharmed. Investigators are working to determine what happened before the backup call was made and whether anyone else fired a gun. A handgun was found at the scene.

This shooting occurred just days after another incident in Boone County, Missouri, where two teenagers were fatally shot, and four others were injured during a party at a vacant house. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gun firing call made at 1 am at the house in Columbia, where a verbal altercation between two groups led to the gunfire. The two deceased were 16 and 17 years old, while the injured teens, aged 16 to 19, have non-life-threatening injuries. This incident is among the 275 mass shootings reported by the Gun Violence Archive in 2023, defined as having four or more deaths or injuries not including the shooter.

News Source : ABP News Bureau

Source Link :Kansas City Missouri Two Dead One Injured In Shooting Involving Police Officer Near McDonalds/